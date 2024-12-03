Fox News’ Kat Timpf Is Currently Pregnant With Her First Child

Kat Timpf is about to be a mom! The Fox News personality is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Cameron Friscia, she announced in an emotional July 31-dated opinion piece for Fox News titled, “My mom died 10 years ago this Election Day and I’m pregnant with my first child.”

Admitting that she “never expected to find myself in this situation,” Timpf, 35, wrote that she learned she was pregnant on May 30 when she received a positive pregnancy test. The Gutfeld! panelist said she “expected that I wouldn’t get pregnant, especially not naturally,” and once she learned she was expecting, she “expected that I’d probably miscarry,” as at 35, hers is considered a “geriatric pregnancy.” Timpf also confessed that learning she was pregnant didn’t happen or feel how she’d imagined it would.

Kat Timpf appearing on Fox News Channel (Credit: Fox News Channel)

“Finding out I was pregnant was also nothing like I thought it would be. In my imagination, I would wake my husband, who would sit up abruptly, look at the test, and be overwhelmed by this life-changing moment, leading us into a passionate embrace that we’d remember for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “The reality? I had a hard time waking him up, and when I finally did rouse him, he said he couldn’t really see the line and rolled back over to sleep.”

Timpf said that for her, “it was less of an arresting moment, and more of a slow realization: The line kept getting darker. Then a blood test confirmed it. Then a week went by, and then another.” She and her husband heard their baby’s heartbeat for the first time on June 27, though she admitted that “was never this exciting emotional rush of OMG, WE’RE GOING TO BE PARENTS!!!! Because I was far too aware of all the things that could go wrong to become intoxicated by such an impassioned reaction.”

“There was also something else working against the possibility of me experiencing all-encompassing astonishment, and that was, well, I was just too damn tired,” she continued.

While Timpf said she feels “a sense of unity and solidarity with all the women who have gone through this,” she said her pregnancy has also left her feeling “sadness about there being one woman in particular whom I’ll never be able to share this connection with: my mom.” The Fox News contributor’s mother passed away on Nov. 5, 2014.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very excited to be pregnant. I’m lucky to be able to do this, and to do it as part of a relationship that has given me the kind of happiness, security, and peace I once doubted could have ever been possible for me,” she wrote. “Still, it’s felt cruel, at times disorienting, and a bit unfair to have to try and figure out how to be a mother when I can hardly remember what it’s like to have one. It’s not that I don’t remember her, of course. It’s just that, after Nov. 5, 2014, everything I’ve done, I’ve done without her.”

Timpf said Nov. 5, 2024, not only marked the 10-year anniversary of her mother’s death but also six months of her being pregnant. Reflecting on the past 10 years and her family’s upcoming addition, she wrote, “What a world I get to tell my kid about. What a decade my mom missed.”