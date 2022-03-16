Britney Spears Fans Confused After She Deletes Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has left her fans confused after she deleted her Instagram account. Spears used the account to share updates on her life with fans during and after her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. There is speculation that she deleted her page before planning to make a musical comeback.

It appears that Spears removed her Instagram page herself, as TMZ reported that Instagram was not involved in taking the page down. Spears has also not deleted her Twitter page, which she has not used since Jan. 15. The “Baby One More Time” singer also has a TikTok page that is still active.

Before deleting her Instagram page, Spears told fans she didn’t want sympathy. “Don’t ever pity me… I don’t want to be loved… I want to be feared!!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of.. so take your pity and go f— yourselves,” she wrote on Tuesday, reports Page Six. The post was accompanied by photos of herself wearing a black crop-top and matching skirt.

Spears also wrote about visiting Las Vegas for the first time since the conservatorship ended in November. Spears performed her Britney: Piece of Me residency in Vegas from 2013 to 2017, with her father overseeing her career. Her visit without the conservatorship gave her “a whole new perspective on what it means to live,” she wrote. “The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me… and then a two hour show.”

In another Instagram post earlier this month, Spears wrote about the importance of dancing in her life. She said it was a form of therapy while under the conservatorship for 13 years. “I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point… that’s healing to me,” Spears wrote. “Therapy is all mind work… I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused… there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind.”

Ever since Spears’ conservatorship ended, there have been rumors of a comeback in the works. Back in December, a source told Entertainment Tonight she was already in the planning stages for 2022. Insiders told The Sun in February Spears wanted to do a CBS special, similar to the one Adele did with Oprah Winfrey. It’s not uncommon for a star to wipe their Instagram pages and start over again when planning a new release, so this could be one reason why Spears took down her Instagram page.

While the reason behind Spears’ Instagram page disappearing remains a mystery, fans have taken to Twitter to express their confusion. Scroll on to see how her fans have responded to the latest development.

“I don’t blame Britney at all for deleting her Instagram, too many weirdos obsessed with her,” one fan wrote.

“Hopefully the reason Britney Spears deleted her Instagram is because she wants to take a break and not because someone was pressuring her in light of recent posts,” a fan wrote.

“Good for her, some people on internet are nasty, hope she can spend this time outside social media healing and being her true self without being judge,” one fan wrote.