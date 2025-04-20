3 TV Shows Tubi Just Added for April 2025

Tubi just bulked up its already massive TV show catalog with three more free offerings. And it turns out they’re all animated.

Continue on to learn more about the trio of new additions. (Trailers and synopses are included.)

Note: Tubi also claimed that cop drama 19-2 and the sitcom Girlfriends were coming to the service in April. However, as of press time, they are not on the platform.

1. The Looney Tunes Show

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Bugs and Daffy haven’t changed—but their living situation has. Follow the antics and adventures of this mismatched duo rooming together in suburbia.”

2. The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Fan favorites Granny, Sylvester, and Tweety, together again for the first time in three decades, unravel exciting and adventurous mysteries worldwide.”

3. The PJs

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A satirical lens inside a high-rise, inner-city housing project through the lives of its devoted superintendent, his family and the residents.”