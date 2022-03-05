Britney Spears Raises Questions About Brittany Murphy’s Death

Brittany Murphy’s death remains a mystery for many. The beloved Clueless star died in 2009 after being found unresponsive by her mother in her LA mansion she shared with her husband, Simon Monjack. A coroner determined that Murphy died of drug intoxication and untreated pneumonia. In a strange twist, Monjack died five months later in the home of the same cause. Many speculate whether Monjack, who is rumored to have been driving Murphy’s personal and professional decisions at the time of her death, contributed to Murphy’s passing. Now, Britney Spears has questions.

The “Baby One More Time” singer Tweeted that something doesn’t seem right about Murphy’s death, especially because she died when she was just 32-years-old. She shared a People cover story from October 2021 surrounding Murphy’s death.

What’s interesting is the fact Murphy bought that house from Spears. Spears lived in the home when she was dating Justin Timberlake.

An HBO documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, was released last year and features interviews from women who say Monjack was a scammer and jumped on Murphy’s coattails. Some of Murphy’s old co-stars found her relationship with Monjack to be odd, with Monjack being a bit controlling and obsessive. Murphy was frail thin in her marriage, causing concern to her loved ones.

The two-part documentary reveals that Monjack encouraged Murphy, who once struggled with her body image, to lose weight and get plastic surgery. One of the images he took of her in a muzzle is haunting. Those close to her allege that Murphy’s mood was altered by Monjack’s presence. They also say her mother Sharon was brainwashed by him and also under his control.

Spears didn’t mention her connection to Murphy in her social media post, but she says she didn’t enjoy staying in the home. Monjack once said Murphy felt the home was “unlucky.” Spears hints to believing the home was haunted.

The Murphy family sold the Hollywood Hills home in 2011. In 2013, it was razed and an all-new home was built.