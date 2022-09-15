Britney Spears' Ex Wanted After Missing Court Date

Jason Alexander, who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in January 2004, is now wanted by police for missing a court date. Alexander was set to appear in a Napa County court on Tuesday for charges related to an alleged 2015 robbery. In June, Alexander crashed Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. Spears was granted a three-year protective order against Alexander.

Alexander was supposed to appear before a Napa County judge for a hearing related to the two felony counts he is facing there, reports TMZ. He was charged with grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property, as a woman accused him of stealing expensive jewelry in 2015. The warrant for Alexander's arrest popped up when he was arrested in Ventura County for crashing Spears' wedding. After he spent 60 days in jail, he was extradited to Napa County, but was released from custody after his arraignment, TMZ reports. He was told to return to court on Sept. 13 but did not. It is unclear why he missed the hearing.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in June the Napa County case stems from a time Alexander lived at a woman's house for about a month. One day, she noticed the jewelry was missing from her bedroom and claimed Alexander denied stealing a sapphire tennis bracelet valued at $2,000. Police said Alexander later admitted to the theft and sold the jewelry to a pawn shop. The alleged victim called the police in February 2016. Police discovered Alexander only got $180 for the bracelet. Investigators recovered the jewelry and then issued a felony warrant for Alexander's arrest.

Spears and Asghari married on June 9 at her home in Los Angeles. Alexander crashed the wedding by trying to break into the "Hold Me Closer" singer's home, allegedly carrying a knife and live-streaming his attempt. In August, Alexander pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated trespass and battery charges. He was sentenced to 128 days in jail, but was given credit for 64 days already served and was no longer required to serve the rest of his time due to "good behavior." However, a criminal protective order was issued, requiring Alexander to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears and Richard Eubeler, the security guard who tackled him at Spears' house.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends. They married in Las Vegas in January 2004, but the marriage was annulled 55 hours after they exchanged vows. Spears was also married to DJ Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She shares two sons with Federline, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.