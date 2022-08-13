Britney Spears' Ex, Jason Alexander, Sentenced to 128 Days in Jail

Jason Alexander will have to serve time for crashing Britney Spears' wedding on June 9. The 40-year-old pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges per Ventura County District Attorney's Office via FOX News. But a judge opted otherwise. He has been found guilty of aggravated trespass and battery charges. Spears' ex-husband was arrested at her Sherman Oaks residence when she and her now-husband Sam Asghari were tying the knot. He was not on the guest list, brushed past security, and reportedly caused damage to the property by damaging a door and assaulting a security guard who attempted to remove him after he refused to leave the wedding.

During the sentencing, Alexander was credited with time served after spending 64 days in Ventura County Jail since the arrest. Spears and her husband also have a protective order against him. Alexander is barred from being within 100 yards of Spears and the security guard involved. He'd previously been seen supporting his ex outside of court hearings during the #FreeBritney Movement when the singer was fighting to have her conservatorship overturned.

Spears and Alexander wed randomly on Jan. 3, 2004 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Within 55 hours, they'd split. The former pair were childhood friends.

Despite the drama, her wedding went on. The ceremony was small and intimate, but many celebrities attended, including Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace. Spears' family was not in attendance as they've been estranged since her conservatorship fiasco came near its end.

The singer later married background dancer Kevin Federline and has two sons. They split, with Federline being granted full custody. Spears now has custody rights as well of the now teenage boys.

Spears and Ashgari are now planning to have their own children. Ashgari recently appeared in his first film.