Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Pleads Guilty to Stalking

Jason Alexander, who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in January 2004, pleaded guilty to a stalking charge in Williamson County, Tennessee. Alexander was arrested on Dec. 30. As part of the plea deal, Alexander will spend almost a year on probation.

Alexander was first charged with violating a protective order and aggravated stalking, according to the Frankline, Tennessee, police department, reports TMZ. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail. On Jan. 4, Alexander agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor stalking, District Attorney General Kim Helper told TMZ. Alexander was given 11 months and 29 days of probation and also ordered to attend mental health screenings and submit to random drug tests. Helper said Alexander was also ordered to stay away from the female victim. She did not share more details about Alexander’s relationship with the woman.

This was Alexander’s third run-in with the law in 2021. In January 2021, he was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance, Us Weekly reported at the time. He also faced a civil offense for refusing to take a blood-alcohol content test.

Alexander, 39, was arrested again in August at the Nashville airport. The Davidson Country Criminal Court Clerk told Radar Online he was detained after a left the secure side of the TSA checkpoint and allegedly tried to skip the line. He was handcuffed and detained for questioning. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends. In January 2004, the two married in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled 55 hours after they exchanged vows. According to the annulment petition, Spears “lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.” Later in 2004, Spears married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children. Spears and Federline divorced in 2007, and she is now engaged to Sam Asghari.

Alexander showed support for Spears throughout her conservatorship battle. Even though his brief marriage to Spears was four years before the conservatorship was established, Alexander claimed he was duped into agreeing to the annulment. “They told me if I would sign the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” Alexander said on the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast, reports Page Six. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise.”