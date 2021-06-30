Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Fires Back at Her Conservatorship Testimony

✖

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears has fired back at the pop icon's explosive conservatorship testimony, in which she made some serious allegations about how her treatment. According to TMZ, Jamie has filed legal paperwork to claim that he has not made any personal decisions for his daughter in her conservatorship for the past two years. He claims that his successor, Jodi Montgomery, has been the one in charge for some time now.

Jamie also claims that "he has been cut off from communicating with" Britney, and has not spoken to her in a long time. Jamie goes on to say that Britney did not have the "mental capacity" to make her own medical decisions at the time that her lawyer filed a legal request to make Montgomery the singer's primary conservator. He states that the court did not find Britney to be "unable to consent to medical treatment," and he added that the court did make an order regarding this.

"She has asked him point-blank, once again, to file the paperwork to end this." Britney Spears has been pushing her attorney to petition to end her conservatorship in the days since her bombshell hearing. https://t.co/wDweJQwHKF pic.twitter.com/umxVisFior — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2021

Pointing the finger in another direction, Jamie claims that Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, has been the one trying to give Montgomery more control over the pop star's life. "Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears' day-to-day personal care and medical treatment," state the legal docs filed by Jamie. The docs add, "Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters."

Regarding Britney's claims that she has been forced to keep an IUD and is prohibited from having another child or marrying, Jamie says that too is on Montgomery. He claims that he even signed off on marriage when Britney got engaged to her ex, Jason Trawick, in 2011. The couple ultimately split in 2013. She has been dating personal trainer Sam Asghari since 2016.

In a separate legal document, Jamie's lawyer states, "Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing." The attorney continues, "Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course." Finally, the lawyer writes, "It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears' testimony."