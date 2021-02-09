Britney Spears Coyly Reacts to FX Documentary About 'Free Britney' Movement

✖

Framing Britney Spears, an entry in the documentary series New York Times Presents, recently hit Hulu and Twitter is abuzz over the revealing and devastating account of Britney Spears' life and career. Framing Britney Spears takes on the media for how they've treated Spears over the years through her mental health ups and downs and sheds some light on the murkier details of her controversial conservatorship. Fans are angry at Spears' ex Justin Timberlake all over again for the role he played in her media portrayal, and the #FreeBritney movement is back in full force.

Spears has not made an official statement on Framing Britney Spears yet, but she may have trolled people on her Instagram account. In one video, she starts out by saying "The moment we've all been waiting for last week," leading people to think that she is going to address the documentary. However, she jokingly launched into a conversation about the Super Bowl, bypassing the documentary altogether.

Spears also posted a picture of high heels with the caption "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten. Spears has an extremely chaotic Instagram presence, and it's unclear what she is even allowed to say publicly about Framing Britney Spears at this point. The "Toxic" singer is currently locked in a bitter legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, regarding the terms of her conservatorship that he's had over her since 2008.

Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark is hoping that people will reconsider how they view Spears, who has been abused and slut-shamed by the media for the duration of her career, after watching the documentary. "That’s why we wanted to make it about the people around her, the media coverage, and the conservatorship system," Stark told Refinery29. "There's a lot of value in looking at the way that we imagine Britney, like the photo where she's swinging that umbrella. Something I really wanted to know, is what was happening outside the frame when those images were happening? I think it gives you an entirely new perspective on the image that you saw, and how different something can be in real life versus in one still frame."

"I hope that people come away with questions about the conservatorship system," Stark continued. "I think it's valuable to question it, the conservatorship system, and try to, as a public, identify if there are areas where there are conflicts of interest. And I also hope that people come away with a different perspective of Britney Spears. I hope people think about the coverage, and think about how they participated in it — either by consuming it or believing it. The reason that she was on TV so much and in the magazines is because we consumed it. We should think about how easy it is to make money off of women's bodies without their consent. And I hope that we reassess how we treat people in the future. The mean-spiritedness was so extreme. Is that who we want to be as a society?"