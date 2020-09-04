Britney Spears Reportedly Supports 'Free Britney' Movement According to New Court Documents

Britney Spears appeared to show support for the #FreeBritney movement in new court documents on Thursday, as she seeks to make changes to her conservatorship. The 38-year-old Spears has been under conservatorship for 12 years now, an unprecedented length of time. Her fans started the #FreeBritney movement recently, alleging that her father, Jamie Spears, is controlling her. In early August, Jamie called the movement a "joke" and a conspiracy theory.

In Thursday's court filings, Spears objected to Jamie's motion to seal a recent filing in the case. During the conservatorship, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has often approved the motions. This time though, the "Mood Ring" singer is arguing that the public has a right to know what is going on, citing fans' concerns for her well-being, reports the Associated Press. The specific motion Spears is objecting to is in regards to sealing Jamie's motion to have attorney Andrew Wallet made co-conservator with him.

"Britney’s conservatorship has attracted an unprecedented level of scrutiny from mainstream media and social media alike," the filing reads. "Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public." Later, Spears noted, "The world is watching."

According to the filing, Spears believes it is in her "personal best interests" and "good public policy" for the public to know when a new conservator is appointed. "The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to ‘protect’ Britney’s interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it," the filing reads. Spears argued that the filing should be made public because it does not include personal details about her health or children that should be kept private. Spears also thanked her fans for their support. "At this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans," the filing reads.

Spears' conservatorship began in 2008, following her public meltdown. Jamie and Wallet were her co-conservators until Wallet stepped down in 2019, which left Jamie as the sole conservator. He stepped down as a conservator of Spears' personal affairs and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery. Jamie continued to work as the conservator if his daughter's finances. Spears stayed quiet on her conservatorship until recently, when she asked for Montgomery to keep her role permanently. In a filing on Wednesday, she asked to have Bessemer Trust oversee her finances to push Jamie out. There will be a court hearing in the conservatorship in October.