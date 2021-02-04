Britney Spears' Social Media Team Breaks Silence on 'Inaccurate' Conspiracy Theories

✖

Britney Spears' social media team is speaking out amid conspiracy theories about the "Womanizer" singer's Instagram account being run by others or being home to secret messages about her conservatorship battle. Crowd Surf co-founder Cassie Petrey addressed the rumors on Instagram Tuesday, saying that while she may "absolutely adore" Spears' fans and has been able to "overlook some of the nasty comments," she wanted to address "a lot of inaccurate theories out there" about how the pop star's social media is run.

"Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram," Petrey claimed, adding that Spears will request edits made to her videos, which are then done by her team. Even then, Petrey said the artist has the final say on if "she wants to post it or not." Despite the widespread theories that Spears has been using the colors of her outfits, song choices and emojis to ask for help, Petrey insisted that was not the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Petrey (@cassiepetrey)

"She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again," she wrote. "Britney is not 'asking for help' or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram."

Petrey also addressed the theory that she was hired by Spears' business manager, Lou Taylor. "I was not hired by Britney via Lou Taylor ... that's not how I met Britney and her team," she continued after explaining that having a social media team was a very normal practice for celebrities, similar to having a publicist or manager. "This is another example of assumptions being made rather than understanding true facts."

Of claims that Petrey went to Hawaii with Spears on one of her trips with beau Sam Asghari, the business owner added, "I have never been to Hawaii with Britney Spears, and didn't take any of the photos on her trips. I have my own life, and I'm perfectly capable of having a vacation without a client. Britney has never paid for me to go on any vacation with her."

As for accusations that she is somehow involved in Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle with dad Jamie, the subject of the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, Petrey wrote, "My work on Britney's social media does not involve her conservatorship in any way. That's a court and lawyer thing." She asked, "Since when do digital marketing people have anything to do with things that courts and lawyers handle?"