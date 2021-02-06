Britney Spears' Lawyer Blasts Singer's Father Ahead of 'Framing Britney' on FX

✖

Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, argued against her father, Jamie Spears, gaining any more power in her conservatorship. The 39-year-old Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, and it was recently extended again until Sept. 3, 2021. Spears has been in a court battle with her father over his power in the conservatorship for two years. The conservatorship battle is the subject of the latest The New York Times Presents documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which airs on FX Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The special is also available to stream on Hulu.

On Friday, Entertainment Tonight obtained new court documents, in which Ingham claims it "would be highly detrimental to Britney's interest" for Jamie to have any more control over her estate. The response came after Jamie's proposed order in November, in which he claimed he lost some of his power when he and Bessemer Trust were named co-conservators of Spears' estate in November. Ingham believes this would give Jamie the authority to pick and pay "professional investment advisors" without oversight from Bessemer Trust.

"It is difficult to imagine a better recipe for conflict between the co-conservators and confusion with both Britney and third parties," Ingham wrote. "Ultimately, the appointment of Bessemer Trust would be rendered meaningless." Ingham accused Jamie of trying to make sure Bessemer can never be Spears' sole conservator, despite Spears' original request. The next hearing on the issue will be on Feb. 11.

In December, Spears' conservatorship was extended again, this time until September 2021. Jamie's handling of Spears' assets two years ago were also going to be reviewed, but the court pushed that issue until a later hearing. During a November hearing, Ingham claimed Jamie's decisions led to Spears losing over $300,000. Ingham also claimed Spears is afraid of her father and refuses to perform while he is still involved in her conservatorship.

Jamie spoke with CNN in December, claiming he was on "good terms" with his daughter until August 2020, when Ingham filed to remove Jamie as conservator. Jamie's lawyer told CNN Ingham was keeping Jamie from communicating with the "Toxic" singer. "I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie said. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

Before Spears turned 39 on Dec. 2, a source told ET that Spears had a "rough year" because of the situation. "While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her," the source said, adding that Spears is "staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind."