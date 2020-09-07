Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Blasts Author Kelly Oxford After Calling Singer's Posts 'Scary'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari went to bat for the singer when author Kelly Oxford said she found Spears' recent Instagram posts "too scary." His defense came while Spears continues to fight her father, Jamie Spears, in court over her 12-year-old conservatorship. In the latest court documents filed last week, Spears appeared to voice support for the #FreeBritney movement, which believes Spears' father is trying to control her life.

"This account finally got too scary for me," Oxford, who also works as a screenwriter and had a role in The Disaster Artist, wrote in the comments section of one of Spears' recent posts. "What's so scary about the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think," Asghari replied, according to an Instagram fan account. "We need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago."

Spears, 38, and Asghari, a 26-year-old model, began dating in 2017 after they met while filming her "Slumber Party" music video. A source recently told PEOPLE Spears has been leaning on Asghari and her mother, Lynne Spears, during the ongoing conservatorship battle. "She dreams about the conservatorship ending, but this doesn't seem realistic," the insider explained. "She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her."

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, following her public meltdown. It was recently expended to Feb. 1, 2021. Last month, Spears filed a motion voicing her opposition to allow Jamie to continue as her conservator. Spears filed another motion last week asking the judge not to seal Jamie's motion to make attorney Andrew Wallett co-conservator. Spears argued that people have a right to know the details of her conservatorship as she remains a public figure.

"Britney's conservatorship has attracted an unprecedented level of scrutiny from mainstream media and social media alike," the filing reads, the Associated Press reports. "Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public." Spears thanked her fans for their support, adding that she "welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans."

According to the court filing, Spears is asking the judge to allow licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery, who took over when Jamie stepped down temporarily, to be her conservator permanently. The singer "wants someone who is respectful and considerate to be in charge of her conservatorship," the source told PEOPLE. "Someone from the outside who is not her family. Someone who will treat her like an adult and listen to her. She will never have this relationship with Jamie."