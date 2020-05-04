Britney Spears' Conservatorship Reportedly Extended Until End of August

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents. The documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, state that judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing Spears' temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to stay on the singer's conservatorship until at least Aug. 22, 2020.

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008 when her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet were appointed as co-conservators. Wallet stepped down in early 2019 and Jamie temporarily stepped down as his daughter's personal conservator in September due to his health but remained conservator of her estate. Jamie's request to step down was approved and Montgomery, Spears' longtime care manager, was appointed temporary conservator. A hearing was to be scheduled to address the state of the conservatorship but Penny explained that she gave an extension due to the fact that a hearing is essentially impossible to schedule amid the coronvirus pandemic.

Spears is currently quarantining in her California home and recently made headlines when she revealed that she had accidentally set fire to her home gym. On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram video filmed in her gym in which she explained that she was only recently able to return to the space. "I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down," she said, following her announcement with a workout.

"It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down," the 38-year-old added in her caption. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote alongside a video. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!"

Spears' fans know how much the singer loves lighting candles, but her family is now reportedly feeling "anxiety" about the habit, a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Her family worries because they know Britney can get distracted and forget. These are all things she works on in therapy," the source said, adding that things between the singer and her family are currently "good."