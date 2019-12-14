Britney Spears Reportedly Plans to Go to Court for More Time With Her Kids Following Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears wants more time with her children. The singer is reportedly planning to go to court next year to fight for more time with her sons following drama surrounding her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, and a change in custody arrangements with ex-husband Kevin Federline. A new report claims the singer is hoping to have 50-50 custody with her kids Preston, 14, and Jayden 13, who she shares with the 41-year-old.

“Britney’s goal in the new year is to go to family court and petition the judge for increased custody time with the boys,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week. “She will have the boys on Christmas Eve, and they will go to their dad’s at some point on Christmas Day.”

The reports comes a few months after a judge ruled in September Spears would get the kids for 30 percent of the time. She and Federline previously had equal time with the boys after their 2007 divorce.

The change in custody arrived as the family dealt with controversy surrounding Jamie allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Preston in August. Federline went to court to seek an emergency restraining order against Britney’s father, but police later stated that there had been no charges filed related to the incident.

“The relationship between Jamie and Britney has completely fallen apart,” the source added. “Britney remains very angry at Jamie because his actions with her kids resulted in losing custody time with the kids.”

As for Britney and her ex? Another insider previously told the outlet they don’t have “much of a relationship” aside from “everyday coparenting stuff. They’re cordial but don’t do very much as a family.”

Britney is also set to go to court on January 22 for a hearing to deal with the singer’s conservator status to look at the findings of an investigation. The report was ordered in May with sources saying Spears was exploring formally asking to end her conservatorship.

Jamie filed paperwork to temporarily relinquish his conservator role after the incident with Preston. Britney’s current manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over as conservator until the January hearing.

Spears has been taking time for herself since she went into treatment for mental health in April.

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” the source told the publication. “She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently.”

“Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life,” they added.