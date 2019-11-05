Britney Spears’ Hairdresser Recalls Moment She Decided to Shave Her Head

Britney Spears infamous head-shaving incident has become one of the most widely notable moments of her career, and now her hairdresser at the time has opened up about it, recalls the exact time the iconic pop star decided to to do. In a new documentary titled Britney Spears: Breaking Point, for Channel 5 in the U.K., Hairdresser Esther Tognozzi speaks candidly about what was happening when Spears chose to make the shocking hairstyle change, saying that she had been followed to Tognozzi’s shop by a multitude of paparazzi.

“I thought they were going to kill each other. They were trying to pile up on top of each other to get a picture and the one bodyguard was actually covering the front door with a cape,” Tognozzi recounted, as reported by ET. “And then the minute they heard her going out the side door, I mean, if you’ve seen my shop, I have gates on both sides, they were climbing the gates trying to get the first picture of her. I felt someone was going to get hurt, for sure, it was crazy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tognozzi went on to recall that she stepped away briefly so that she could take a phone call from her brother, but when she returned, Spears had “grabbed a buzzer and she was testing to see how it was going to feel or look to buzz her hair.”

“So, I tried to talk her out of it and I said: ‘You don’t want to do that, tomorrow is a different day, you’ll feel differently tomorrow, let’s talk about it,’” she remembered saying to the “Oops I Did It Agian” singer. “My phone rang again so, as I’m answering my phone, I realize she went into that other room, sat in that chair and buzzed half her hair off.”

“I tried to get her out of whatever mode she was in because obviously she was convinced to do this that night. I couldn’t convince her. I thought we could do a comb-over maybe to fix it,” she continued. “What I said to her was, ‘Do you realize what all the young teenagers are going to want to do tomorrow — shave their hair off to look like you?’ She didn’t care.”

Finally, Tognozzi says that after Spears had finished buzzing all of her won hair off, she very clearly said, “My mom’s gonna be pissed.”

Britney Spears: Breaking Point has already aired in the United Kingdom, but does not appear to have a U.S. debut date at this time.

Photo Credit: Getty Images