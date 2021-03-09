Brian Austin Green Honors Ex-Wife Megan Fox on International Women's Day

✖

Brian Austin Green spent International Women's Day celebrating all the women who have helped make him who he is today — including his exes. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 47, took to his Instagram Story Monday to share photos with his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, as well as exes Tiffani Amber Theissen, Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox, and also his mother. "Happy International Woman's Day!!" he wrote alongside each snapshot.

Green and the Dancing With the Stars pro were rumored to be dating at the start of the year after being spotted getting cozy on a Hawaiian vacation and went Instagram official in January amid his ongoing divorce from Fox. Green and the Jennifer's Body actress were married for 10 years before officially filing for divorce in November, and share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Green is also a father to a son with Marcil.

On Valentine's Day, Green and Burgess shared their deep feelings for one another on Instagram Live, with Green acknowledging, "Everyone knows this has been kind of a weird year for me, so what an amazing Valentine's Day this has been." He continued to call the dancer an "amazing, considerate, loving, kind person," remarking how interesting it has been for him to move forward with another partner following his split from Fox. "It's funny," he noted. "I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you, on some level, decide that you're going to surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that."

Burgess has praised her beau and his ex for the way they are handling their co-parenting agreement amid their split, saying on Australia's The Morning Show last month, "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it — into their world." She continued that Green was a "wonderful dad" who has raised "three beautiful children" with his ex, gushing that "they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

Fox, meanwhile, has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since meeting the musician in March 2020 on the set of their upcoming movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass. On Valentine's Day, she shared a romantic caption alongside photos with her boyfriend. "There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," she wrote at the time. "The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him."