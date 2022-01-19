Bob Saget ‘Died Bright and Fierce’ in Heartwarming Tribute From John Stamos

John Stamos is continuing to remember his longtime friend and former co-star Bob Saget. Just days after he joined his Full House co-stars to attend Saget’s memorial service on Friday, the actor took to social media to reflect on the late comedian’s life and death in another emotional tribute, sharing that Saget “died bright and fierce.”

Posting the tribute alongside a video montage set to the track of Don Rickles singing “Laughter for Love,” Stamos began by reflecting on Saget’s final Instagram post, which was shared just hours before his death and saw Saget fondly writing about his most recent stand-up show. Stamos wrote that when he saw that post, his “first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later.” However, the actor said that once he “really thought about it – Bob did it right,” Stamos explaining that “we should all want to ‘Die Alive’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best.” Stamos said that in his final days and hours, Saget “felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. He died bright and fierce.”

The accompanying video highlighted moments from Stamos and Saget’s decades-long friendship, including scenes from their time together on Full House and Saget’s stint as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo later reshared the post to her Instagram Story, writing that Stamos “said it right in your comment in this post. These are the sentiments that are getting me through. Love you…and love how much you loved Bob. He is always with us.”

The Tuesday post came a little more than a week after Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9 after performing the night before outside of Jacksonville. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While the circumstances of his death are unknown at this time, authorities shared that the initial autopsy report indicated no evidence of foul play or drug use. Saget is survived by wife and his three daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Saget was laid to arrest on Friday, Jan. 14 in a funeral at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. Those in attendance included the late actor’s loved ones and friends, including Full House co-stars Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier.