Bob Saget's Widow Responds to Claim She Moved on 'Too Fast'

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo recently revealed that she's dating actor Breckin Meyer, but now she's having to defend her new romance. PEOPLE reports that Rizzo took to TikTok to respond to claims that she moved on "too fast" after Saget's death.

"The vast, vast, vast majority of all of the comments and feedback and support and everything I've gotten since Bob passed, 99% has been positive and lovely and wonderful," Rizzo began her 4-minute video. "But there are some people who just love to talk." She explained that people react differently to losing a partner, and added that "unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it's like."

Rizzo spoke in-depth about grief and loneliness, and later explained that she was lucky to have the "support and love" of Saget's family — including his daughters Jennifer, 31, Lara, 34, and Aubrey, 36 — as she began to decide if she was ready to date again. "I didn't personally get to that point until well after a year after Bob had passed," Rizzo revealed. "And then I didn't start dating until 18 months or so after Bob passed."

On Jan. 9, 2022, Saget tragically died following a stand-up show in Florida. He was 65. Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany shared autopsy results that indicated Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma." He ruled that the actor's manner of death was an accident not connected to the use of toxins or illicit drugs.

Saget was previously married to screenwriter Sherri Kramer, with whom he shared his three children. They split in 1997. Nearly two decades later, in 2015, Saget met Rizzo. They married three years later, in 2018. Rizzo began dating Meyer (Road Trip, Franklin & Bash) earlier this year, and says that the timeline for dating again will always vary from person to person.

"Sometimes men move on just a couple of months after their spouse passes away and sometimes people never do," Rizzo said. "It's not one size fits all, but there is absolutely no room for judgment. You cannot judge whether you've been through the same thing or not, it is not your place to judge because everyone goes through it differently."

"You know how important your loved one was in your life," she added. "And as long as you are honoring that and honoring them and being true to your feelings, and you know that you're also having the love and support and trust from your spouse's loved ones and friends, then you can't be doing it wrong."

"Bob is always gonna be a part of my life," Rizzo concluded. "And I'm very fortunate that I was able to find someone who holds space for that and appreciates it and gets it, and is strong enough and confident enough to know that Bob's always gonna be a part of my life."