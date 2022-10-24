Billie Lourd Shares Emotional Message on Grief in Birthday Tribute to Late Mother Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher would have celebrated her 66th birthday on Friday, inspiring her daughter, Billie Lourd, to share an important message on grief. The American Horror Story star, 30, reminded her fans that no one can be an "expert" in grief and no one should have to grieve alone. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at 60.

"My Momby would have been 66 today," Lourd wrote, alongside a photo of herself as a toddler with her mother. "I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some longwise grief advice caption like I know what the f— I'm talking about. But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these."

"You can never be an expert in grief," Lourd continued. "It is forever changing – the ultimate shapeshifter. And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that's okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another Billie Lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone."

Lourd has honored her mother many times in the years since the Star Wars star died. In March, Lourd included several references to her mom when she married producer, Austin Rydell. She chose a custom off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress because she discovered Kate and Laura Mulleavy after they interviewed Fisher for a 2014 article. They were the "first people" who came to mind when she started thinking about her dress, she told Vogue.

The "something blue" she wore at the wedding was Fisher's favorite ring, a blue fire opal. Her "something borrowed" was a ring that her mom gave one of her closest friends. The "something old" was a pair of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs that her father, CAA partner Bryan Lourd, gave her. Lourd also wore her engagement ring, which was the same one Bryan used to propose to Fisher.

Lourd's after-party look also had family ties and was designed by Rodarte. It was inspired b an outfit her grandmother, Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, wore to her shows. "I am obsessed beyond belief," Lourd told Vogue. "I'm probably going to make it into an art piece in my house because it's way too legendary to just hang on a hanger in a closet. I have never had more fun in any dress ever!"

Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed a son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, in September 2020. In September, Lourd announced she is pregnant with their second child. Lourd can now be seen in the latest season of American Horror Story, NYC, on FX. She also stars in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, now playing in theaters.