'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme

American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.

The teaser image for the new season shows a woman leaning all the way back to look up at the viewer. The woman has a spiky choker necklace with spikes coming out from her shoulders and arms. She also has matching spiky nails. No plot synopsis has been released.

New Season. New City. New Fears. FX’s AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LBk8P5jPX8 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 29, 2022

There are several familiar faces returning for the series. Broadway legend Patti LuPone will be back for the first time since AHS: Coven aired in 2013, notes PEOPLE. Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, and Denis O'Hare are also returning. Joe Montello (The Normal Heart), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), and Russell Tovey (Quantico) will make their AHS debuts in NYC.

American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and launched in October 2011. Although each season is a self-contained story, there are many references that link each season. FX renewed the show for three seasons in January 2020, committing to at least 13 seasons. The series has inspired two spinoffs, American Crime Story, which focuses on a true crime story each season, and American Horror Stories, a Hulu-exclusive series featuring episodes with individual stories. All previous 10 seasons of American Horror Story are available on Hulu.

The series has picked up 16 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 94 nominations. Jessica Lange, James Cromwell, and Kathy Bates have all won Emmys for their performances during the show's early seasons. Last year's Gaslight season was nominated for Oustanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.

Dylan McDermott, who starred in the first AHS season and was last seen in Season 9, recently told E! News he would love to work with Murphy again. He would say yes without even reading a script. "I trust him completely. He's given me such incredible roles. I mean, look at Hollywood. No one else was gonna give me that role," McDermott said, referring to the 2020 Netflix series he made. "But Ryan Murphy, he completely saw something in me that I didn't see in myself, honestly." It might be a while before McDermott could star in an AHS season though since he's tied up at CBS' FBI: Most Wanted now. He did appear in the American Horror Stories episode "Game Over" though.