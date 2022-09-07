'Scream Queens' Star Pregnant With Second Child

Scream Queens alum Billie Lourd is expecting her second child. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Lourd revealed the news during the premiere of Ticket to Paradise. The actor already shares two-year-old son Kingston with her husband, Austen Rydell.

Lourd surprised everyone by showing up to the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise sporting a growing baby bump. The star posed on the red carpet in a sparkly, rose-gold dress while cradling her baby bump. She donned a bright smile as she posed for photos alongside her husband. Considering that Lourd's pregnancy reveal came as a surprise, there are no other details regarding the exciting news.

Lourd and Rydell welcomed their first child together, son Kingston, in September 2020, months after the pair's June 2020 engagement. The couple took another step in their relationship earlier this year when they tied the knot in March. In January 2021, Lourd appeared on SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi for Quarantined With Bruce, during which she spoke openly about her relationship with Rydell. According to the Booksmart star, their bond grew tenfold after welcoming a child together.

"Now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other," she said. "And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class, so he was with me every step of the way." Lourd continued, "We just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now. And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."

Lourd has also opened up about what she learned from her late mother, Carrie Fisher, as she heads out on her own parenting journey. While on the New Day podcast, she actually mentioned how her relationship with her mother taught her what not to do with her own child, per Today. "I was (Fisher's) main support, and I was 7, for a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that's why I grew up really fast, because I was her best friend," she explained. "I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid."