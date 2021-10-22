Carrie Fisher Honored by Daughter Billie Lourd With Heartwarming Tribute

Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016, and her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, marked the day that would have been her 65th birthday on Oct. 21 by publicly with some small tributes to her mother on social media. Lourd shared a sweet photo from her childhood on her Instagram grid, using Fisher’s trademark style of using emojis as letters to write out “haaa.” She also shared a photo of Krispy Kreme donuts and Coco-cola on her Instagram story, writing “Momby’s Favorite Things.”

Lourd welcomed her first child, Kingston, with fiancé Austen Rydell last year, and the American Horror Story actress opened up on the New Day podcast earlier in October to talk about what she learned about parenting from her late mother, and what she learned not to do. Lourd explained that she wouldn’t expect Kingston to be her “best friend” like she had been for Fisher. “My main job when she was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was OK,” she explained to host Claire Bidwell Smith, getting candid about Fisher’s famous struggles with mental health and addiction.

“I was (Fisher’s) main support, and I was 7, for a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that’s why I grew up really fast, because I was her best friend,” Lourd said. “I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that’s one of the things I’m learning not to do with my kid.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60 after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days before. It was later revealed that Fisher had cocaine and heroin in her system at the time of her death. “There’s a lot of things that my mom taught me to do and then there’s a lot that is, honestly, it might be more valuable, of what not to do,” Lourd admitted. “And that’s one of the things that I will not do to my son, is put this pressure on him that I had on me.”

However, Lourd made sure to speak well of her mother, focusing on Fisher’s “greatest sense of humor” and the joy that she brought to her life. “We laughed every single day, and she made my life so much fun,” she remembered.