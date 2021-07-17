'American Horror Story' Star Injured After Electric Scooter Spill

✖

Billie Lourd and her fiance, Austen Rydell, celebrated the American Horror Story star's birthday early this week, and it did not go as planned. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Lourd shared photos of her bleeding hand and bruised face, caused by a tumble she took from an electric scooter. Lourd, who turned 28 on Saturday, and Rydell welcomed son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in September 2020.

In her caption, Lourd explained that Rydell surprised her with an early birthday celebration on the beach earlier this week. She later decided it would be a good idea to try out a Bird electric scooter. "My [cute idea] ended up being the [opposite of cute] when I [busted my a— on the asphault]," she wrote. "PSA, don't go on [Bird scooters], kids. They're dangerous AF and go way too fast!!! Thank [you] for listening to this PSA."

She later threw in a Star Wars reference, hoping that the Force will be with her face, "potentially" broken hand, and "swollen AF" knee. She also thanked the UCLA urgent care staff for bandaging up her injuries. She thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes, which have helped make her "severe pain" feel "much less painful."

In the end, Lourd had some strong words for Bird. "PPS: F— [you] Bird scooters [flip the bird 2 bird]," she wrote. "PPPS Shout out to my body and its reflexes for protecting me from a much worse fate." Lourd's post included a gallery that begins with fun photos from the beach before photos of Lourd's injuries.

The Booksmart actress, the daughter of talent agent Bryan Lourd and the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, announced her engagement to Rydell in June 2020. The two knew each other when they were younger and began dating again in 2017. "She said YES!! (Actually, she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" Rydell wrote on his own Instagram page when sharing the news. In September 2020, the couple announced they welcomed their first child. The two never announced Lourd was pregnant, and have made sure not to share Kingston's face on Instagram to protect his privacy.

Lourd has appeared in multiple American Horror Story seasons and is expected to appear in the upcoming 10th season. She will also appear in an episode of American Horror Stories, a spin-off featuring single-episode stories. She was recently cast in Ticket to Paradise, co-starring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Lourd's Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever. Lourd starred alongside her mother in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Lt. Connix.