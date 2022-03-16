Billie Lourd Shares Photos From Wedding to Austen Rydell in Mexico

Billie Lourd is a married woman. The actress daughter of Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd tied the knot with fiancé Austen Rydell Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple confirmed on Instagram Tuesday. Lourd looked stunning in a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown in the photos she took with her husband in the sands of Mexico, surrounded by elegant white fluffy decorations.

Adding just the date in the caption alongside sparkle emojis, Lourd’s wedding announcement earned congratulations from stars like Andy Cohen, Ben Platt and Frances Bean Cobain. Lourd’s American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman also sent her well-wishes on her Instagram Story Sunday, writing, “Billie and Austen’s wedding weekend is over, which is so sad ’cause it was the most fun,” holding up a trophy and adding, “But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it.”

Rydell and Lourd got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their first child, son Kingston Fisher, in September of that year. “She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?,” Rydell captioned photos of their engagement at the time. The two began dating in 2017 after the death of Lourd’s mother, having reconnected after previously dating earlier in life.

In January 2021, Lourd shared how her pregnancy had brought her closer together with Rydell on Bruce Bozzi’s SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce. “He’s not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies,” she said at the time. “Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He’s technically just a Caribbean baby.”

She went on to call Rydell the “best dad in the world,” praising him for being so involved in her pregnancy. “He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages,” she said, continuing that he “did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents.”