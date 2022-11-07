Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.

"Not gonna lie, it really never gets easier on the days of celebration for you," Cecily wrote. "I stay off social media on these days. I also don't need the attention like some people. I loved my mom very much, sometimes I don't feel like I owe anyone anything. I don't need to sit here an ramble about our private life we had because it was ours and no one else's. My mom hears me and watches over me daily, I'll be driving down the road an bust out into tears out of no where because I can feel her presence. I may not be perfect but I do know that my mom raised a boss b—." Chapman died in 2019, after a battle with cancer. She was married to Duane "Dog" Chapman from 2006 until her death. Cecily is her daughter from a relationship prior to her marriage to Dog.

Cecily then shared the big news, writing, "Leaving Hawaii a year ago has definitely impacted my life for the better. I now have a life again, I'm loved by many here and I'm forever grateful of those people. You all know who you are! Y'all have helped me gain a new strength that has allowed me to grow in a way that I never thought possible. I know my mom is happy with how far I've come and proud of me for stepping away when I needed to. But enough about me here's my beautiful mama! Happy 4th heavenly birthday, not a day goes by I don't think of you."

The post has received a lot of responses from Cecily's followers, including her sister-in-law, Jamie Pilar Chapman, who is married to Cecily's brother, Leland Chapman. "Your momma is definitely, without a shadow of doubt, proud of you," Jamie wrote to the younger Chapman. "Your mom's energy is in you! I've always said grieving days are left for Beth's children to do. I miss her myself, but I don't need to tell the world constantly nor do I want to take the day sway made specifically for you guys. Your mother knows I miss her, and that's all that matters."