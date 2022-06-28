Beth Chapman's Children Mark 3rd Anniversary of Her Death

It's been three years since Beth Chapman passed away after a battle with cancer. In her honor, Beth's children have paid tribute to her on social media. The former reality star, who was the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman, died in June 2019.

Bonnie Chapman took to Instagram to post a photo of her mom during happier times. In the snap, Beth can be seen flashing a big smile as she pets her dog. Alongside the image, Bonnie wrote a lengthy and moving tribute to her late mother. Her message began, "3 years have gone by since you've passed. I'm thankful for the memories and the lessons you've taught me. I know you're proud of me because I'm doing everything you taught me."

Bonnie went on to write that she took her mother's advice to heart and is living her life exactly how she wants to. She went on to reflect on some of her fondest memories of Beth and noted that she hopes to be "able to inspire people" just like her mother did. While she noted that they did have their differences, Bonnie wrote that she knows that her mom would be "proud" of her. She added, "I'm so thankful for the years I had with you, the years I had a mother. I know you always tried your best, even when I was a handful. I'm grateful for it all. I'm grateful to have had you as a mom."

Just like his sister, Garry Chapman also shared a tribute to Beth on Instagram. In his post, he referred to the late matriarch as his "anchor," "best friend," and "biggest supporter." Garry continued, captioning a photo of himself and Beth, "I don't think you realize how much of an impact you still have on me, anytime things dont go as I planned I always think about what you would do. Even tho your gone I know you'll always be right here in my heart."

Cecily Chapman rounded out the tributes by posting a montage on Instagram that was set to Wynonna Judd's "Rescue Me." In her caption, Cecily recalled the moment she learned that Beth was going to pass away. She remembered thinking that "life would never be the same" and she and her father, Duane, wouldn't be the same after hearing the news. Cecily continued, "You're always with me and I'm always with you I stood by you then and I stand with you now. I love you mom, miss you everyday and know that every thing I do is to make you proud."