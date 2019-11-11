Leland Chapman’s Wife Jamie Pilar Honors Late Mother-in-Law Beth With Rare Throwback: ‘This Is All for You’

Leland Chapman’s wife Jamie Pilar Chapman has been one of the most active presences sharing thoughts about late Dog the Bounty Hunter matriarch Beth Chapman in recent months. Beth Chapman passed away in June at the age of 51 following a battle with lung cancer that recently played out in front of cameras during the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted.

Jamie Pilar Chapman used the finale of the reality series to post her latest tribute to Beth following the heart-wrenching finale.

“This is all for you & because of you [Beth Chapman],” Chapman captioned the photo. The snapshot captures happier times for the family, with Chapman standing next to husband Leland, father-in-law Duane and mother-in-law Beth.

Chapman has been a supportive presence for husband Leland in the months following the loss of Beth Chapman. Shortly after Beth’s passing, Jamie shared a loving photo with Leland to show just how much she cared and wanted to support him amid his own health troubles.

“I hope you know how much I truly love you,” Chapman wrote in the caption for the post, tagging her husband.

Jamie Chapman is not the first member of the family to share their grief and final words with fans online. “Baby Lyssa” Chapman has also opened up about her final text to her stepmother an hour before the ambulance was called.

“Heading into the store let me know if there’s anything else that I can get for you but you can think up see you soon,” the text read, sparking a slew of great responses from fans.

Duane “Dog” Chapman has also watched his pain play out in front of the public, never avoiding a moment to share his true feelings with fans. Between episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted and appearances on different networks for interviews, Chapman has posted his own tributes. He also opened up about his thoughts on suicide following his wife’s death.

“I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away, suicidal, and I got to heaven, I’d go, ‘Hi, honey!’ and she’d be like, would she go, ‘You dumb ass, why did you do that?’ or would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here!’” Chapman said on the finale episode of the reality series.

TMZ added that Chapman later watched the episode with family and got some form of closure and he was inspired to find others facing the same thoughts and help them.

One thing that can’t be denied is how many lives Beth Chapman managed to touch, even after her death.