Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Honors Late Mom Beth Chapman

The late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman would have celebrated her 55th birthday on Oct. 29. To mark the solemn occasion, her daughter Bonnie Chapman shared a heartbreaking statement on Instagram. Bonnie, 23, is one of two children Chapman and Duane "Dog" Chapman shared, along with her younger brother Garry.

"No words can express the loss of a mother," Bonnie wrote on Instagram on Oct. 29, alongside a photo of her mother. "Every day I wish I could ask for your advice. I live each day knowing you would be proud of me for standing my ground like you did when you were here. I've embodied your mannerisms and have seen the hardships that come with it. No one will ever replace the fire you ignited in the hearts of the people you touched. Not a single soul will ever compare to you. Happy birthday, Mom, I wish you were here."

Cecily Chapman, Beth's daughter from her first marriage to Keith Barmore, also shared a touching tribute to her mother on Oct. 30. In her message, Cecily, 29, noted how her mother's influence helped her become the "boss b—" she is today. Cecily added that she can always feel her mother watching over her and her decision to leave Hawaii last year has only made her life better.

"I now have a life again, I'm loved by many here and I'm forever grateful [to] those people," Cecily wrote. "You all know who you are! Y'all have helped me gain a new strength that has allowed me to grow in a way that I never thought possible. I know my mom is happy with how far I've come and proud of me for stepping away when I needed to. But enough about me here's my beautiful mama! Happy 4th heavenly birthday, not a day goes by I don't think of you."

"The hardest part of you not being here was learning it's not about me living without you, but living with the love you left behind," Garry, 21, wrote in his own tribute to his mother. "I couldn't have asked for a better mother, and I hope when the day comes when I have kids that their mother is exactly like you were to me. You pushed me, you never doubted me even when I doubted myself, but most importantly you loved me unconditionally. Happy heavenly birthday mama. I miss you."

Chapman married Dog in 2006. She starred alongside him in the shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog's Most Wanted. Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017. Cancer later spread to her lungs. While filming Dog's Most Wanted, she was hospitalized and died from complications of cancer on June 26, 2019. At one point, Duane vowed never to remarry, but he reversed course and married his sixth wife, Francie Frane, in September 2021. Duane did not post about Beth's birthday on Instagram.