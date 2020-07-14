Benjamin Keough: Michael Jackson Fans Unearth Rare Photos With Lisa Marie Presley's Family

✖

Following Benjamin Keough's death on Sunday, Michael Jackson fans shared photos of the singer with Keough, his sister Riley Keough and their mother, Lisa Marie Presley. The photos were taken during Jackson and Presley's brief marriage from 1994 until 1996. Keough died Sunday from an apparent suicide. The only grandson of the late music legend Elvis Presley was 27.

Presley and Jackson married just 20 days after Presley's divorce from musician Danny Keough was finalized. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Riley, 31, said she spent most of her time at Jackson's Neverland ranch. At the time Presley and Jackson married, Riley was 6. After Jackson and Presley divorced, Riley and her younger brother split their time between a wealthy lifestyle with their mother and living in cabins and trailers with their dad. Despite this strange arrangement, Riley said she had a good childhood.

"Actually, my memories of growing up with [Danny] were so colorful and eccentric and fun," the Mad Max: Fury Road star said in 2017. "It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!"

Presley married Jackson the year after he was first accused of sexually abusing a child. In J. Randy Taraborrelli's book Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story, 1958-2009, Presley is quoted as saying she wanted to support Jackson during a difficult time. "I believed he didn't do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him," she said. "I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it."

There were also rumors that Jackson and Presley's marriage was a publicity stunt. In 2010, Presley told Oprah Winfrey this was not true and they had a "normal" marriage. She said she grew frustrated by Jackson's enablers and noticed he had trouble sleeping. "A lot of times I couldn’t sleep, either, if he wasn’t sleeping … I’d just hear him piddling, and, you know, it was a bit endearing," she told Winfrey. "I didn’t mind it, but he did have a hard time sleeping, yes."

After divorcing Jackson, Presley married again, this time to Nicholas Cage. The marriage only lasted a few months in 2002. In 2006, she married Michael Lockwood, with whom she shares 11-year-old twin daughters. Presley and Lockwood split in 2016.

Benjamin Keough reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Presley "is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," her manager told the site. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.