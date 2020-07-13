Benjamin Keough Dead: He and Mom Lisa Marie Presley Had Matching Tattoos

✖

Fans are revisiting some touching details on Lisa Marie Presley's relationship with her late son, Benjamin Keough, including the fact that they had a matching tattoo. Back in 2012, Lisa Marie clued fans in on the Celtic eternity knot they have inked on their skin. She explained that they got it together on Mother's Day in 2009.

Fans were heartbroken on Sunday night to learn that 27-year-old Keough had died by apparent suicide in Calabasas, California. TMZ reported that the grandson of Elvis Presley had been discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though few other details are available. What is well established, however, is that Keough and his mother were extremely close — close enough to get matching tattoos together.

A fan asked Lisa Marie about the tattoo on her foot in the spring of 2012. Surprisingly, the daughter of the King of Rock 'n Roll answered openly, explaining that the Celtic eternity knot was significant not for religious reasons, but for her connection with her son. The two went to a tattoo parlor together on Mother's Day three years before the tweet was written to get the tattoos done.

Fans loved this story, and many returned to it after news of Keough's death circulated. Within hours of the initial report, this eight-year-old tweet began garnering new replies — mostly thoughts and prayers from fans who were mourning along with Lisa Marie.

"You have been through so much as a woman. I give you my complete respect. Mother to mother my sincere condolences for your loss. May you be comforted by the love and adoration for Benjamin and your family," one fan wrote. Another added: "Lisa, I’m thinking bout you hard. My heart genuinely hurts. I’ve grown up out here with you. I’ll continue to hold you and yours and your Momma in my heart till my end. I love all of y’all."

Keough was not yet well-known as a performer, unlike his sister, actress Riley Keough. Benjamin Keough led a low-profile, private life, and did not take many steps in show business to follow in his grandfather's footsteps. However, to many fans, he represented Elvis' legacy, as he bore a striking resemblance to the King.

Back in 2009, Keough did secure a record deal worth about $5 million, according to TMZ. However, he has kept to himself since reaching adulthood. In 2013, his mother told Huffington Post that Keough "loves to be a part of" the music industry, but "it's on his time frame. Always. Then when he’s ready to see me, he’ll come. It ebbs and flows, but they are very supportive. They just have pressing matters now with their own lives."



If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.