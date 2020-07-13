Benjamin Keough Dead: Elvis Presley Fans Can't Stop Seeing a Resemblance to Lisa Marie's Late Father

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died Sunday at age 27, his mother confirmed. Keough reportedly took his own life in Calabasas, California, as law enforcement sources told TMZ he apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Although Presley rarely shared photos of Keough, whenever she did, his striking resemblance to his grandfather, rock legend Elvis Presley, her fans were shocked. Presley fans continued to note the resemblance in light of Sunday's tragic news.

Presley's manager, Roger Widynowski, confirmed the news in a short statement to TMZ. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Keough was the son of Presley and her first husband, musician Danny Keough. They are also parents to actress Riley Krough, 31.

Although Keough was not pursuing a career in entertainment like his sister, mother and grandfather before his death, he did have ambitions to become a musician. He signed a recording contract in 2009, worth an estimated $5 million, according to TMZ. Presley also told The Huffington Post in 2013 he enjoyed traveling with her when she toured to promote her 2012 album Storm & Grace.