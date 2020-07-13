Benjamin Keough Dead: Elvis Presley Fans Can't Stop Seeing a Resemblance to Lisa Marie's Late Father
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died Sunday at age 27, his mother confirmed. Keough reportedly took his own life in Calabasas, California, as law enforcement sources told TMZ he apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Although Presley rarely shared photos of Keough, whenever she did, his striking resemblance to his grandfather, rock legend Elvis Presley, her fans were shocked. Presley fans continued to note the resemblance in light of Sunday's tragic news.
Presley's manager, Roger Widynowski, confirmed the news in a short statement to TMZ. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Keough was the son of Presley and her first husband, musician Danny Keough. They are also parents to actress Riley Krough, 31.
Although Keough was not pursuing a career in entertainment like his sister, mother and grandfather before his death, he did have ambitions to become a musician. He signed a recording contract in 2009, worth an estimated $5 million, according to TMZ. Presley also told The Huffington Post in 2013 he enjoyed traveling with her when she toured to promote her 2012 album Storm & Grace.
Damn, he looks just like Elvis in the eyes https://t.co/ksEkhDhD9s— Hunter Cross (@_hunter_cross) July 12, 2020
"He loves to be part of it. He loves touring. It’s on his time frame. Always," Presley said at the time. "Then when he’s ready to see me, he’ll come. It ebbs and flows, but they are very supportive. They just have pressing matters now with their own lives."prevnext
He looks just like Elvis so does Lisa Marie...— paulachasse (@paulachasse) July 12, 2020
Presley was also aware of her son's resemblance to Presley. While promoting Storm & Grace, Presley and Keough visited the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where people were shocked by how much he looked like the King. "He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage," she told CMT in 2012. "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."prevnext
prevnext
He looks just like Elvis in that photo.— Pet Wisdom for Life (@SDWisdom) July 13, 2020
prevnext
This is heartbreaking.. he looks so much like Elvis.. Prayers and love to his mother and family ❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/WkIdgwscEb— Dunksothersista (@dunksothersista) July 13, 2020
prevnext
How terrible. 😢😢😢July 12, 2020
He looks so much like Elvis in this pic, wow.
Wow they all look like there mom and grandpop Elvis the eyes. Beautiful children ❤️— roseanne ohara (@OharaScarlett45) July 13, 2020
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.prev