Lisa Marie Presley: What to Know About Elvis Presley's Daughter's Marriages

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, has been married four times — twice to major celebrities. Presley's first marriage was to musician Danny Keough. The two were married from 1988 to 1994, and are parents to actress/model Riley Keough, 31, and Benjamin Keough, 27. Next was Presley's most publicized union when in 1994, she married Michael Jackson — but the marriage did not last. The King of Pop was only married to the King of Rock and Roll's daughter until 1996. Presley stayed single for a few more years until she became actor Nicolas Cage's second wife. That marriage also lasted just two years until they divorced in 2004. Presley's fourth marriage was her longest. In 2006, she tied the knot with musician Michael Lockwood, whom she divorced in 2016. Lockwood and Presley are parents to 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Scroll on for a look at Presley's marriages and love life.

Presley's First Marriage Lasted 6 Years (Photo: Philip Ramey/RameyPix/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) Presley was first married to Danny Keough, a musician who played bass guitar in Presley's band and is reportedly still close friends with the singer. The couple were married for less than six years, until Presley got a divorce in the Dominican Republic in May 1994. Just 20 days after the divorce was finalized, Presley married Michael Jackson.

After Divorcing Jackson, Presley's Children Split Time with Keough and Presley After spending two years at Neverland Ranch during Presley's marriage to Jackson, Presley's children with Keough spent more time with their father. In an interview with The Guardian, Riley Keough said she split time between her mother and father, living two very different lives. “I grew up very privileged with my mother,” Riley, whose first name is Danielle, said. "But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money." When asked if she did not like being with her dad, she said her memories of growing up with him were "so colorful and eccentric and fun." "It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal," she told The Guardian. "I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

Presley's Marriage to Jackson Came as He Faced Child Molestation Allegations (Photo: AFP/Getty Images) The year before Presley married Jackson, the first public child sexual abuse allegations against him surfaced. Presley, who had first met Jackson as a child in 1975, provided Jackson with emotional support and was concerned for his health. "I believed he didn't do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him. I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it," Presley is quoted as saying in Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story, 1958-2009 by J. Randy Taraborrelli.

There are Rumors the Jackson Marriage Was a Publicity Stunt (Photo: Patrick Robert/Sygma/CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images) There have long been rumors that Jackson and Presley's marriage was only a publicity stunt and they never consummated the union. As PEOPLE noted in a 1994 article, Jackson's career was in trouble at the time of the marriage. After the child molestation allegations surfaced, he canceled an international tour, went to a London drug clinic and Pepsi refused to renew a $10 million deal. Meanwhile, the Presley estate was on the rise, as Priscilla Presley had successfully managed to grow the estate. In June 2019, Sandy Dorms, who worked as an administrative assistant at Neverland Ranch until she quit in 1994, claimed Jackson would spray perfume on Presley's underwear to make it appear as if they did have sex. In 1996, Presley filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Presley Told Oprah Winfrey Her Marriage to Jackson Was 'Normal' In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Presley called the idea her marriage to Jackson was a publicity stunt "absolute B.S." She said they had a "normal" marriage until he "pushed me away" and went deeper into drug use. "Michael wasn’t a bad person because that’s how he functioned,” Presley told Winfrey. “He didn’t know any better … I took it very personally, though. I felt I was disposable. You know? And it was the same with my father. Sometimes I sit and I think there have been times when I’ve been angry at the people around him. ‘Why didn’t you stop him? Why didn’t you say something?’ Well, because if you did, you were out. It’s very simple.” Presley also described Jackson as a "little gnome" who had trouble sleeping. "A lot of times I couldn’t sleep, either, if he wasn’t sleeping … I’d just hear him piddling, and, you know, it was a bit endearing," she said. "I didn’t mind it, but he did have a hard time sleeping, yes.”

Presley Was Engaged to John Oszajca Before Marrying Nicolas Cage (Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images) In between Presley's marriage to Jackson and Nicolas Cage, she almost married musician John Oszajca. In 1998, PEOPLE announced she was engaged to Ozsajca, a Hawaiian-born musician. In 2001, the magazine reported the engagement was off. She met Cage at a party celebrating Johnny Ramone's birthday. Cage and Presley married in August 2002, but Cage filed for divorce in November 2002. The divorce was not finalized until 2004. In 2003, Presley told Larry King she and Cage connected over their similar backgrounds and trouble in love. "Similar situations, similar backgrounds," she said. "So we connected, we had a great connection. We were both a bit — we're sort of these gypsy spirited, you know, tyrannical pirates. And one pirate marries another they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to."

Presley's Fourth Marriage Was her Longest-Lasting (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor / Getty, Getty) In January 2006, Presley tied the knot with Michael Lockwood, her guitarist and musical director. The couple welcomed twins Harper and Finley in 2008. This was Presley's longest-lasting marriage. In June 2016, Presley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. TMZ reported at the time they had a post-nuptial agreement and Presley only wanted to give Lockwood monitored visitation rights for their daughters.