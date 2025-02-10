Ben Affleck Stars in Dunkin’ Super Bowl Commercial in Wake of Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck is reppin’ the DunKings with a whole new crew for Dunkin’s 2025 Super Bowl commercial. The Oscar-winning actor, who appeared alongside Matt Damon, Tom Brady and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez in last year’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad, enlisted new members of his boy band for this year’s roast battle against the Barista Buds.

Succession star Jeremy Strong and Affleck’s former Chasing Amy and Dogma co-stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith made brief appearances in the commercial that aired during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 9. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, and Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, also had cameos in the star-studded ad spot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This ain’t the DunKings. Where the hell are Matt and Tom?” asks a young fan upon seeing Affleck with his brother, Casey Affleck, and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “Forget them suckas,” Ben responds in a thick Boston accent. “Matt Damon and Tom Brady don’t have the heart of a champion. We got a new squad! DunKings sequel! Affleck and Belichick, DunKings!”

The Gone Girl star assures the fan that there’s a fourth member of the DunKings as well, famed method actor Strong, who is found immersed in a barrel of coffee grounds in his dressing room. “I’m just trying to find the character,” he explains. “I’m all in for Dunkin.’” The Oppenheimer actor says under his breath, “We should’ve paid for Matt.”

It’s then time for the DunKings to face off in a roast against the Barista Buds, who are clad in a familiar shade of Starbucks green. “How much to wait a half hour to get my name spelled wrong on the cup?” Ben quips as Belichick says that their coffee offerings sound like “what’s in my garbage disposal.” Defeated, the Barista Buds turn to walk away.

Last year’s Dunkin’ commercial featured the Batman actor’s longtime bestie Damon and his then-wife Lopez, who filed for divorce from the actor in August 2024 after two years of marriage. When the original DunKings burst into the studio where Lopez was recording, Brady asked, “Are we gonna be on the album?” prompting the songstress to tell her husband, “We talked about this.”