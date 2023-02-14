See the Bloopers From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Super Bowl ad was one of the most popular commercials from the big game, and now fans can check out the bloopers. Dunkin' has released a compilation of some of the funnier interactions Affleck had while working the drive-thru at one of the company's Medford, Connecticut stores. The new clip really showcases Affleck's sense of humor, with the actor at one point joking with a customer that Dunkin' is out of both coffee and donuts.

In the original ad, the Batman actor surprised Dunkin' visitors as they passed by the drive-thru window to pick up their orders. He joked around with everyone and clearly made lots of days. In the end, Lopez pulls up and chides her husband for not being honest about what he does "all day" when he tells her he's "going to work." The sullen actor tells his new co-workers he has to go, as Lopez tells him to bring her a glaze donut on his way out. Check out the original ad here, and see the new bloopers clip below!

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over summer 2022. During a Vogue interview, Lopez was approached with the notion that some fans were upset about her taking Affleck's last name, to which she responded with surprise. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," she said. "But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

She also weighed in on the idea of Affleck taking her last name instead. "No! It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it," Lopez asserted. "It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."