Ben Affleck Gets on Jennifer Lopez's Bad Side in Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad

The long-awaited Dunkin' commercial featuring Ben Affleck as an employee finally aired during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday evening. The anticipation for the ads has been too much since photos of Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, visiting Boston-area Dunkin' locations surfaced in January. One spot aired during Fox's Super Bowl broadcast, but Dunkin' released several more on its YouTube channel. This was Dunkin's first Super Bowl commercial.

The spot that aired was filmed at a Medford, Massachusetts Dunkin', where customers grew frustrated with Affleck's slow service. One person instantly recognized Affleck when they pulled up to the drive-thru window, while another surprisingly did not. Another fan struggled to get a selfie with Affleck.

Lopez was the last person to drive up. "What are you doing here?" she asked him. "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" Affleck reluctantly agrees to go home with her, but not before Lopez demands she grabs him a glazed donut. Scroll on for a look at all the Dunkin' ads featuring Affleck.