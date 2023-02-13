Ben Affleck Gets on Jennifer Lopez's Bad Side in Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad
The long-awaited Dunkin' commercial featuring Ben Affleck as an employee finally aired during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday evening. The anticipation for the ads has been too much since photos of Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, visiting Boston-area Dunkin' locations surfaced in January. One spot aired during Fox's Super Bowl broadcast, but Dunkin' released several more on its YouTube channel. This was Dunkin's first Super Bowl commercial.
The spot that aired was filmed at a Medford, Massachusetts Dunkin', where customers grew frustrated with Affleck's slow service. One person instantly recognized Affleck when they pulled up to the drive-thru window, while another surprisingly did not. Another fan struggled to get a selfie with Affleck.
Lopez was the last person to drive up. "What are you doing here?" she asked him. "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" Affleck reluctantly agrees to go home with her, but not before Lopez demands she grabs him a glazed donut. Scroll on for a look at all the Dunkin' ads featuring Affleck.
Behind-the-scenes
The spots were created by Affleck's own company, Artists Equity, with the help of ad agency Anomaly, reports The Wall Street Journal. They are meant to highlight Dunkin's new "Dunkin' Run" discount menu. When deciding they needed a national campaign to kick things off, Dunkin' Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson said they thought Affleck would be the perfect star. After all, he grew up in Boston and is a known Dunkin' fan.
"It's Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I'm still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots," Affleck said of the customers he "served" while filming.prevnext
Main Spot
In the main spot that aired, Medford residents are shocked to see Affleck at the drive-thru window.prevnext
'Can I just give you a churro?'
In this one, Affleck seems to have a hard time finding the items customers order on the register.prevnext
'Why not sweeten your life up a little bit?'
Affleck has no time for people ordering unsweetened tea.prevnext
'I can't believe it's you!'
Affleck tests his fast-speaking abilities by listing off the breakfast sandwiches for this woman who is stunned to see him.prevnext
'We're out of cawfee'
Affleck tried to trick one customer into thinking that they didn't have anything but water.prev