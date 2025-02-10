Post Malone, Peyton Manning and Shane Gillis Link up for Epic Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial

Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning teamed up for a “poppin’” Bud Light commercial at the 2025 Super Bowl.

The “Sunflower” singer, 29, comedian, 37, and Hall of Fame quarterback, 48, come together as the “Big Men on the Cul-de-Sac” in Bud Light’s ad, which features Post Malone and Gillis coming to the rescue of a neighbor’s “lame party.”

The celebs leap into action to save the get-together, breaking out leaf blowers to launch cans of Bud Light over people’s fences, a lawn mower-turned-meat smoker, and a massive cooler filled with Bud Light. As the party continues to grow, Manning appears as one of the neighbors, declaring, “This cul-de-sac is poppin’!”

The “Congratulations” artist opened up in a video obtained by Billboard about filming the Super Bowl ad with his two famous co-stars, saying they were “goofing around and laughing, telling jokes” throughout the shoot. “These are really, really, really epic dudes and I’m honored to be able to grace the screen with them,” he said.

Post Malone, who has appeared in three prior Bud Light Super Bowl ads, continued, “It’s amazing being in a Super Bowl ad with Bud Light for the fourth time, which is crazy,” joking, “[That’s] way more than Shane will ever do. … I’m very passionate about the product and the whole organization.”

The “Better Now” musician also performed at the Super Bowl 2025 Tailgate Concert on Feb. 9, giving a motivational speech during his time on stage. “A lot of the time, whenever you look around the world, and you see what’s going on, it’s so easy to get your head, it’s so easy to just think negatively all the time,” he said, “and I just wanted to say to anyone who’s going through anything and everything, I just hope you know that you are loved more than you f—ing know, ladies and gentlemen.”

Post Malone continued, “I know what it’s like to feel down, down, down, and I just wanted to say, each and every one of y’all kick so much f—ing ass, it’s not even funny. And keep living your dreams, and keep expressing yourself, and keep being unique, and keep doing what you love to do, and just keep kickin’ ass. Ladies and gentlemen, just keep being yourself because there’s no one on this g—ddamn planet that’s cooler than you are.”