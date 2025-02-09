Super Bowl 2025 Commercials Leak: The Ads You Can Already Watch Before the Big Game

Super Bowl LIX is set to hold the attention of most in the U.S. this weekend, with New Orleans seemingly buzzing despite a highly-publicized death earlier this week and a little over a month after the horrifying terror attack on New Year’s Day. But the day is a moment to stop reflecting on those things and stop feeling scared of our shadows, so let’s get an early start.

For a lot of people, the only reason to tune into the Super Bowl is to watch the commercials and the movie trailers. It used to be prime viewing and a nice surprise throughout the game. Now everything just comes out days or even weeks in advance. The commercials still cost a massive amount for a spot on network television, but the online presence makes them almost available on demand.

So let’s go down the list of some of the early arrivals before the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a mixed bag, but there is one deflating theme throughout: AI is so cool. This was likely produced before the release of Deepseek and the nosedive for most AI companies in the U.S., mostly centered on the recent announcement of a $500 billion initiative called Stargate with President Donald Trump. That means these ads were meant to show you how good the future with AI is set to be, and how it hasn’t really shown a benefit beyond training a model. Just be prepared for this to end in disaster like the crypto push from a few years back. Anyway, take a trip down the page and see what is in store this weekend.

Bud Light and Budweiser

We’ve covered the upcoming return of the Budweiser Clydesdales in a separate story, so most of the focus here is on Bud Light. While the Bud Heavy folks stayed closed to tradition with theirs, Bud Light focused on the bros in the Cul-De-Sac. It’s Shane Gillis and Post Malone, busting into the neighborhood barbecue with their mower cooler full of Bud Light and luring Peyton Manning to shindig while trying to skirt the HOA’s draconian rules. Huey Lewis provides the soundtrack. Good fun.

Coors Light

Coors goes in the opposite direction with an ad starring sloths in various different slowly performed daily tasks, all to say that beer is your cure for a “case of the Mondays.” And yes, Mondays are still a thorn in the sides of the people and our fattest orange feline friends. It just doesn’t mean you need to down a whole case of Coors, even if they say “drink responsibly.”

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is taking all the juice they’ve got from their low-calorie offerings and tapping star power for their 2025 ad. Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara, Sabrina Ionescu, Randy Moss, and Ryan Crouser, along with some soundtrack from Perry Como. Dafoe and O’Hara are a pair of pickle ball hustlers who pull an Uncle Phil on a nice couple in order to take their beer. It makes little sense given these folks can clearly afford to buy the beer, but what else can you do in a 60-second ad.

Stella Artois

David Beckham is the star here, with not one soccer ball in sight. Instead, he meets his parents for a Stella at the pub and learns he has a long-lost brother. Played by Matt Damon, he is the other “David” or Dave Beckham. He’s got the leg and he’s got the taste in beer. Some folks are probably stuck on someone ordering a Stella in a pub, which I honestly can’t argue against.

Google

It’s weird to see Google go for a Super Bowl ad given current events. The use Google Workspace with its Gemini AI at a Wisconsin Cheese Mart makes for a fine ad and it’s sweet, but the juice isn’t enough to get past the same AI was just approved for used in the weapons industry. Makes me a little cautious about eating that cheese.

Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth are showing off Meta’s new Ray Ban AI smart glasses. It’s wearable tech that you can talk to and get real-time info on what you’re seeing in front of you. Stuff you can do with your phone right now, but Kris Jenner is there too. It’s a silly enough ad revolving around that duct-taped banana that sold for $6.2 million, which goes missing after Hemsworth eats it.

Salesforce

This is one of TWO Matthew McConaughey Super Bowl ads, with Woody Harrelson making an appearance or two in this series of ads that have been out for a bit now. McConaughey has escaped from the Doritos 3D vending machine he was trapped in back in 2021, now dealing with a booking app that doesn’t use AI to decipher where you actually want to go. Instead, he’s stuck in the rain or dressed like a kid playing in their mom’s closet.

Uber Eats

Then McConaughey gets tied up with Uber Eats for some wings and a chance to play NFL great Mike Ditka, and a few other special moments in football history. Kevin Bacon shows up, Sean Evans from Hot Ones, Martha Stewart, Charli XCX, and Greta Gerwig eating nachos. Truly this is a Golden Era.

Instacart

Much like the service itself, Instacart just gets other advertising pitch characters to sell itself. They got Chester Cheetah and Puppy Monkey Baby, a herd of weiner dogs, Jolly Green Giant, Pillsbury Doughboy, Mr. Clean, the Kool Aid Man, and Energizer Bunny. There are a lot of others, but you get the picture. They even got the Old Spice Guy.

HexClad Cookware

HexClad is the newest piece of cookware you’re possibly going to want in your kitchen, but might not need. We got Area 51, we got Gordon Ramsay, a pan made out of flying saucers, and Pete Davidson. In the end, it feels like you could fry an egg on these pans and then fly it into the Death Star to beat the Empire.

Dove

In another ill-timed release, Dove is taking aim at girls sports and how girls are unfairly criticized for their body type and size. We follow a girl running down the sidewalk in glee, with an instrumental of “Born to Run” playing. Could easily be a different ad if they made it this week.

Hims and Hers

If you haven’t yet seen or heard an ad for Hims and Hers, you’re luckier than most people. It’s technically holistic medicine that is a compounded GLP-1 injection, aiming to provide what Ozempic does to people but in a vial through the mail.

Novartis

Novartis has only put out a preview of their PSA raising awareness for breast cancer. Wanda Sykes and Hailee Steinfeld star, with Sykes actually being a breast cancer survivor.

Fanduel

Former NFL QBs and Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning will face off in this year’s Fanduel Kick of Destiny, taking over for Gronk to kick a field goal live during the big game.

Booking.com

This is how you do a Super Bowl commercial. Take The Muppets on vacation and just let them interact with the world. Kermit is playing his banjo on the beach, Ms. Piggy is sunning, Animal is digging and Gonzo is gonzo-ing. We even Statler and Waldorf at the end giving the haters their representation on Sunday.

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism

This PSA is message we can all get behind, being delivered by Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg. It’s the latter’s follow-up to his inauguration performance, so expect that be on a few minds.

Totinos

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson bring their brand of comedy to Totinos Super Bowl ad for pizza rolls. If you haven’t watched Detroiters, it’s on Netflix and Paramount+, it’s essentially a sequel to that mixed with the brutal, accidental death of an alien visitor. They died happy, though, thanks to Totinos.

Hagen Das

The ice cream company slows down Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez a bit from their Fast & Furious lifestyle to share some ice cream on a fun drive up on the coastal highway. Ludacris shows up, and we’re left to assume this is the new Fast and Furious film.

Hellmann’s

We’ve talked about the When Harry Met Sally reunion for the Super Bowl, but some may have missed it was about the mayonnaise spread. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan redo the famous diner scene from the movie and Sydney Sweeney plays the woman looking to have what she’s having. The fact that we’re talking about mayonnaise makes this the more disgusting entry for the night.

Coffee Mate

Coffee Mate does give the disgusting and uncomfortable challenge a go, presenting their new flavor foams for your coffee drinks or just for inside of your mouth. They should have just used the Trainspotting bathroom scene for this commercial.

Little Caesars

The pizza chain is showing off their crazy puffs this year, with help from Eugene Levy and his eyebrows. They are a menace and they’re hungry for Crazy Puffs!