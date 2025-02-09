Matt Damon and David Beckham’s Super Bowl Commercial, Explained

David Beckham and Matt Damon are doing some brotherly bonding in their new 2025 Super Bowl commercial for Stella Artois. The soccer star, 49, and Oscar-winning actor, 54, play long-lost twins in the beer ad, which brand executives revealed is just the start of a longer campaign.

The commercial begins with Beckham’s parents breaking the news to him over a beer that he has a twin brother they had never told him about. “So what’s his name?” the athlete asks, as his father responds, “Other David.” He explains, “There’s two Davids — one has to be Other David,” handing over two baby pictures to Beckham as it’s revealed that “Other David” lives in the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The ad then jumps to Beckham ringing a doorbell after tracking down his twin, a man who introduces himself as “Dave Beckham,” but who is recognizably played by Damon. ” No way,” Beckham says in disbelief.

As the long-lost twins try to bond, it’s clear they’re not feeling the brotherly love, with Damon handing Beckham, “the best buffalo wing in the county,” only for the Brit to respond, “You eat buffalo?” Damon explains, “No, it’s just chicken. It was invented in Buffalo, the city,” but a confused Beckham replies, “So it’s not buffalo?” Damon asks, “You all right, man?”

It’s then that Damon’s “Other David” shows up his star athlete brother, kicking a soccer ball into the air and over some nearby trees and astonishing Beckham. “Sorry, it’s a thing I do,” Damon tells him.

There’s only one thing that the two brothers seem to have in common, as Beckham realizes that he and his twin both drink the same beer. “You drink Stella?” Beckham points out, as Damon shrugs, “I have taste, David.”

Stella Artois

The two toast before Beckham lets Damon know that they are related. And it’s then that the commercial gets in a hilarious dig at Damon’s real-life best friend. “My brother is a famous soccer player?” Damon asks Beckham. “So how famous are you? Like, Matt Damon famous?” Beckham answers, “Maybe Ben Affleck famous,” to which Damon responds, “That’s a shame.”

The “Other David” had previously been teased ahead of the Super Bowl, with Stella Artois using the hashtag #WHOISTHEOTHERDAVID and collaborations with stars like David Spade to get people talking before the release of the full commercial.

Chris Jones, group vice president of marketing for premium brands at Anheuser-Busch’s InBev, told Variety that there will be more of the two Davids to come. “With the story of ‘David and Dave,’ you’ll see us deliver a range of work across 2025 highlighting how everyday, unexpected moments in life are worth a little more over shared Stella Artois,” he said via email.