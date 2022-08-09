Bam Margera's Family Warns 'Free Bam' Movement Is Harmful to 'Jackass' Star

Bam Margera fans have been actively supporting a "Free Bam" movement, but the former Jackass star's family has warned that this may be harmful to his mental health. Taking to the ex-pro skaters' Instagram, Margera's family issued a statement to fans sharing the hashtag, writing, "It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You've watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs."

They continued, "Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together. The "Free Bam" movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny." The family then clarified, "Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public."

Margera's family statement went on to read, "If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The 'Free Bam' theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being." Finally, the statement concluded, "We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask for you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track, and wish him well with his sobriety. With heart, The Margera Family."

In the post caption, Margera's family added, "Bam is currently in treatment and we are helping him with his social media while he focuses on his recovery. We are his family who love and communicate with him to collaborate on his content and updates. With much appreciation, we thank his former healthcare guardian, @limafromaura, for all she contributed. Thank you to everyone for your support during this wild ride. With Heart – The Margera Family."

The beloved Jackass star's troubles have been no secret. It was announced in February 2021 that he'd been fired from Jackass Forever, the franchise's new film, after failing to adhere to production sobriety guidelines. This reportedly included drug testing, breathalyzer tests, taking medication as directed and seeing a psychologist.

In wake of his unceremonious exit, Margera lashed out at his former castmates and even filed lawsuits against the producers. Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville eventually broke his silence over Margera's messy dispute with the rest of the cast, telling GQ, "I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better." Margera had previously filed a lawsuit against Knoxville over his firing from the movie, but it was reported earlier this year that the legal matter has since been settled.