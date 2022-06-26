Bam Margera Goes Missing From Rehab Facility for Second Time

Bam Margera is nowhere to be found again. TMZ reports that for the second time in a month, he has vanished from a Florida rehab facility. Police are still looking for him. This bolt from the facility comes just 2 weeks after he escaped. Sources claim that Margera was last spotted around 5:30 PM Saturday, July 26 in Deerfield Beach, FL. He'd already left LifeSkills residential facility without permission. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Delray Beach police searched for Margera the first time he disappeared from the rehab facility. A police report reveals the Jackass star went missing on June 13 after he told the facility's manager that he was unhappy with their services. He reportedly told the facility manager he was going to check himself into a different rehab center nearby. He left the premises in a black sedan without authorization from the staff or the court, despite the violation of his order.

He was discovered days later by cops at a Delray Beach hotel in the area. Police escorted him back to the treatment center. In between his disappearance and being found, TMZ shared photos of him in local bars. Sources told the media outlet that at the time, he'd been off his medication for several days, with his team scared that he'd relapse as a result.

Margera reportedly left the rehab due to his split from his wife. He and Nicole Boyd have been married since 2013 and have a son, 3-year-old Pheonix. She filed for custody of the toddler, willing to give Margera visitation rights, though noting they must be monitored.

Margera has struggled with substance abuse for years. He was fired from the Jackass in 2020 after testing positive for Adderall, a supposed violation of his "wellness agreement," which he signed with the film's producers. A former co-worker of his also was granted a restraining order aginst him after claiming Magera had sent him death threats.