Food Network Host Dies Suddenly: Anne Burrell Was 55

Beloved Food Network star Anne Burrell has died.

The chef, who hosted Worst Cooks in America, passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Brooklyn, New York, at 55, her reps announced in a release obtained by PEOPLE.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and was inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and legendary chef, Julia Child. Before deciding to pursue a culinary career at the Culinary Institute of America and graduating in 1996, Burrell studied English and Communication at Canisius College in Buffalo. She completed an apprenticeship at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, later working at restaurants such as Felidia under Lidia Bastianich and Savoy in Soho.

Although Burrell initially taught at the Institute of Culinary Education in the early 2000s, she eventually transitioned to television, making her first appearance on Food Network as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She soon landed her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2011 for Outstanding Culinary Program. The series ran for nine seasons.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Along with Iron Chef America and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Anne Burrell also appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and most recently, House of Knives. Beginning in 2010, she became co-host of Worst Cooks in America. She hosted nearly every single season, up until Season 27 last year. Season 28, which premiered in January, was the first season she was absent. Although a reason wasn’t given for her absence, she replied to fans on an Instagram post earlier this year that she didn’t know why she wasn’t on the new season. However, she did tell one person she would “SO try” to return for Season 29.

Burrell released cookbooks, Cook Like a Rock Star in 2011 and 2013’s Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower. Additionally, she served on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, was a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and was a member of City Harvest’s Food Council. Burrell is survived by her husband of three years, Stuart Claxton, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother, Ben.