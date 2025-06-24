Anne Burrell’s Final Food Network Episodes Revealed

Anne Burrell is posthumously returning to Food Network for a final time following her death last week at the age of 55.

The network announced Monday that it will host two special programming events later this summer, including Burrell’s final season of Worst Cooks in America and a curated selection of encore episodes featuring the iconic chef.

The programming will kick off this Wednesday with a “Special Anne Burrell Programming Block” showcasing Burrell’s extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor, and teacher. An episode of Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Grocery Games featuring Burrell and chefs Eric Greenspan, Jet Tila, and Marcel Vigneron is scheduled to air 10 p.m. ET, followed by a top 15 countdown of the worst dishes ever from Worst Cooks in America at 11pm ET and a deep dive into the boot camp training on Worst Cooks in America starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Then on Monday, July 28, Worst Cooks in America Season 28, titled Talented and Terrible, will premiere on Food Network at 9 p.m. ET. The season will mark Burrell’s last, with the chef, who did not appear in Season 27, appearing in the premiere episode alongside chef Gabe Bertaccini. Per the episode’s synopsis, the two chefs “have their work cut out for them as they attempt to turn a bunch of culinary train wrecks into kitchen stars, but first, they need to know what they are up against.”

“Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond, and to offer fans a way to remember her passion and culinary prowess that ran through everything she did.”

Food Network is airing the programming blocks in honor of Burrell, who passed away on Tuesday, June 17. The famed chef, who first joined Food Network in 2005 as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at her Brooklyn home that morning. A 911 call report provided to PEOPLE by the New York City Fire Department revealed that someone called in at 7:50 a.m. local time concerned that Burrell had suffered cardiac arrest.

At this time, Burrell’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The New York Times reported Friday that the New York City Police Department is investigating Burrell’s death as a possible drug overdose after she was reportedly “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.” A spokesperson for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the outlet that Burrell’s autopsy had been completed, but findings on the cause and manner of her death are still pending.