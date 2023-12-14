Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer. The actor died on Monday at 61, and it was initially reported that it was following a "brief illness." However, his rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was lung cancer. No other information has been released as to how long Braugher had it, but fans now know what happened with the beloved actor.

Braugher is best known for his roles on Homicide: Life on the Street as Detective Frank Pembleton for the show's first six seasons. He later starred on the Fox-turned-NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt for the entire eight seasons. The series only ended in 2022, but news was already quick to spread about a possible reboot, which would now be hard to do if the cast returned without Braugher's quick-witted captain.

Plenty of fans and stars alike took to social media after news broke on Tuesday of Andre Braugher's death. Many of his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars paid tribute, including Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, and more. Both of B99's home networks, Fox and NBC, also shared messages on their social media pages, with others joining in. The tributes will more than likely be continuing, but it won't make it any easier.

Aside from Homicide and B99, Braugher can also be seen on the sixth and final season of Paramount+ legal drama The Good Fight, history docudrama She Said, House, Fantastic Four: The Silver Surfer, Thief, and more. Prior to his death, Braugher was cast in Shonda Rhimes' upcoming murder mystery The Residence. The series centers on a murder in the White House, and Braugher already filmed a good chunk of his scenes. According to THR, though, when it comes to those scenes and the future of the show, it's unknown what will happen.

Born on July 1, 1962, Andre Braugher was raised in the Windy City and is the youngest of four children. His acting career began with starring in productions at New York City's The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in the late '80s before switching over to television and film not long after. He served on the board of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, and people can make a donation if they so choose to. Braugher is survived by his wife of 32 years and his three children.