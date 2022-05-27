'The Good Fight' Canceled After 13 Years

✖

After 13 years, Robert and Michelle King's 13-year Good franchise is coming to an end. The Good Fight, the first scripted original series for CBS All Access, the streaming service that went on to become Paramount+, will end with its upcoming sixth season. The Kings, who created and executive produced The Good Wife and are attached to The Good Fight in those same roles, confirmed the final season news on Friday.

In a joint statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, the creative duo said they have "loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons," adding that "to be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing." The Kings went on to share, "our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future." Speaking to TVLine, the pair added, "and we looked at how we were building Season 6 and felt that if there was ever a time to end the show it was [now], given the cataclysmic nature of the season."

The Kings began their Good franchise with the 2009 premiere of The Good Wife, the Julianna Margulies-starring legal and political drama who resumes her career as a defense attorney following a public sex and political-corruption scandal involving her husband. That series ran for seven seasons before concluding in May 2016. It was followed by The Good Fight, which premiered in February 2017 and helped launch Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access as its first original series.

"Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, The Good Fight has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our studio," David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said. "Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, The Good Wife, which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series. It is a series that taps into the zeitgeist of the nation's mindset to artistically reveal the absurdity and anxiety of a nation in transition, both culturally and politically."

The Good Fight stars . John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, Audra McDonald, and Andre Braugher and follows Diane Lockhart after a financial scam destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia and causes her to lose her employment. Season 6, the final season, is currently in production in New York City, per Deadline, and is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Paramount+.