Terry Crews Among 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Stars Paying Tribute to Andre Braugher

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of Andre Braugher, including his fellow co-stars. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star passed away on Monday at 61 following a brief illness. He portrayed the beloved and quick-witted Captain Raymond Holt on the Fox-turned-NBC sitcom for all eight seasons. It's one of the many roles he is known for, and plenty of people have been looking back at their favorite memories. People were quick to take to social media to pay tribute to the prolific actor, fans and celebrities alike. Many of his B99 co-stars honored him, and it showed that the 99 are closer than ever three years after the series ended. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Marc Evan Jackson paid tribute to their late friend and colleague. These are just some of the many, many tributes that have been pouring in for Braugher since news broke.

Terry Crews View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) As for Terry Crews, the actor who portrayed the appropriately named Terry Jeffords couldn't believe the news. He definitely is not the only one, as it's hard to get used to. He shared, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. "Rest In Peace, Andre," Crews concluded. "I love you, man. [crying face emoji] [broken heart emoji]." prevnext

Melissa Fumero View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) Amy Santiago herself, Melissa Fumero, shared a lengthy post in honor of Braugher. "I love this first picture," Fumero admitted. "The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck over looking the ocean in Malibu. We were having our first, of many, deep conversations…. when out of a nowhere a big wave splashes the rocks below us, and we get hit! We get so startled that we jump up and run off the deck…..and then crack up laughing. We were shooting the Beach House episode." "I will remember all the advice you gave me," Fumero continued. "I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much." "I really thought I'd see you again," the actress concluded. "My deepest condolences to Andre's family, to Ami, to the boys, and to all his friends and loved ones. It was an honor to be in your orbit for a time, Sir. May you Rest in Peace my friend." prevnext

Joe Lo Truglio (Photo: John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Truglio shared a lengthy message on Instagram for his former co-star. He portrayed Charles Boyle on the beloved sitcom, and shared how much Braugher meant to him and some memories from their time together on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with," Truglio wrote. "We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue." "What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found," Truglio continued. "At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop. [broken heart emoji]." prevnext

Chelsea Peretti View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) Although Chelsea Peretti was only on the first six seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Braugher meant as much to her as he did everyone else. The actress, who brought Holt's assistant Gina Linetti to life, shared a sweet message on Instagram and looked back at the time they had together. "Love you [red heart emoji]," Peretti said. "Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't [broken heart emoji]." prevnext

Dirk Blocker View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirk Blocker (@dirkblocker) Blocker portrayed one-half of Hitchcock and Scully, accident-prone, lazy detective Michael Hitchcock. He took to Instagram to praise Andre Braugher and noted how much of a blessing it was to work with him on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for nine years. "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer," Blocker shared. "I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family." prevnext

Joel McKinnon Miller View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel McKinnon Miller (@joelmckmiller) Miller portrayed Scully on the sitcom, and although a lazy detective, he was a pretty good friend. IRL, Miller is an even better friend. Sharing a BTS picture, the actor wrote a short but sweet message on Instagram, saying, "An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him." prevnext