Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall.

"[Hamlin] takes it to the next level for us," the Interview Magazine team captioned a TikTok video on Friday. "Shoot coming soon to the pages of [Interview Magazine]." In the clip, a hairstylist is shown shaving off Hamlin's eyebrows with a razor.

"That was a big one. Wow, OK! That was a big one. I felt them go," Hamlin said as the hairstylist removed the eyebrows. Someone off-camera told her that dreams come true. "They really do. I've really been wanting to shave them, but only for [Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg]," Hamlin replied, noting PEOPLE. The stylist is also heard talking about other celebrities who have chosen the no-eyebrow look, including Madonna and Doja Cat.

Before Hamlin removed her eyebrows, they were almost invisible. In September 2021, she donned bleach-blonde eyebrows for her London Fashion Week debut. She had bleached eyebrows again for the Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week last week, as seen in a TikTok video where she also had multiple face piercings on display.

Although Interview has not published its feature on Hamlin yet, Vogue France recently published a new interview with the model. She told the magazine she has wanted to be a model for as long as she can remember. "For me personally, it just makes me feel so empowered being in this profession," she told the magazine. "I love the collaboration that happens during the whole process of showing or shooting a collection. We get to work with masters of so many different crafts, from the designers, hairstylists, makeup artists, and nail artists to the other models. Every single person collaborates on the entire experience, creating art together."

Hamlin dated Disick, 39, for almost a year before they split in September 2021. "Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," an insider told PEOPLE just before their split was reported. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together." Hamlin is not dating anyone publicly now, but a source told PEOPLE in December she was "open" to dating again. Meanwhile, Disick was last linked to Kimberly Stewart.