Scott Disick Makes First Public Appearance Since Amelia Hamlin Split to Spend Sweet Time With Kids

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick was reportedly spotted in public for the first time since breaking up with model Amelia Hamlin earlier this month. Disick, 38, was seen spending time with his three children in Las Vegas on Saturday. Hamlin, 20, and Disick broke up after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked DMs trashing Kardashian he claimed were written by Disick.

Disick and his children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with Kardashian, were seen at the recently-opened Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant, an eyewitness told E! News Sunday. Gracie Teefey, Selena Gomez’s 8-year-old sister and Penelope’s friend, was seen with Penelope. Mario Lopez, Lopez’s daughter Gia, 11, and Rod Stewart’s son Sean Stewart, 41, were also with the group.

Mason and Reign ate at one table, while Gracie and Penelope ate at another table with Dissick’s security team. Disick ate with a male assistant and later joined his children for a giant sundae. The source also spotted Disick trying a non-alcoholic version of a drink that could be made with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Disick also helped his children pick out candy at the restaurant’s store.

The public outing came after the relationship drama between Hamlin, the daughter of stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, and Disick. Hamlin reportedly called off the relationship after Bendjima leaked private messages he claimed Disick wrote. In the messages, the Flip It Like Disick star allegedly insulted his Kardashian, who is now dating musician Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote to Bendjima during Kardashian and Barker’s trip to Italy. “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro,” Bendjima replied.

When Bendjima shared a screenshot of the conversation, he added a caption reading, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” In another Instagram Story post, Bendjima added, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Disick and Hamlin have not directly commented on the situation. Hamlin may have referenced the split on Instagram when she posted a photo of a tank top with the caption, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” She also shared a quote about not settling for less. “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart,” the quote read. “Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”