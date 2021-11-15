‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Mom Lois Dead at 93

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s mother Lois has passed away at the age of 93. Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, announced the news on Instagram on Monday, per PEOPLE. The update comes less than a week after Rinna shared that her mother was “transitioning” after experiencing a stroke.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time… I love you so much my Lolo,” Hamlin wrote alongside several photos and videos of her grandmother. “You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me… you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.” She continued, “Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed… there will never be anyone like you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hamlin ended her caption by sharing her gratitude to her grandmother. She added, “Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that… you’re back with Frank… I know they’re having a party for you… and you are dancing your way through heaven… ‘I did it my way.’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05 am…” Rinna commented on her daughter’s post to write, “Heaven Has a new Angel.” The RHOBH star also acknowledged her mother’s passing on her own Instagram page by posting a photo of Lois from what appears to be her wedding day.

As previously mentioned, Rinna told her fans less than a week ago that Lois had suffered a stroke. She wrote that while the news was hard to share, she needed to let everyone know that her mother was “transitioning.” The Bravo personality wrote alongside a throwback video of Lois dancing to “Despacito,” “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke. I am with her now, so let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

Lois has made frequent appearances on RHOBH over the years. She hasn’t been seen on the program recently, as Rinna was not able to see her mother for over a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But, they were able to reunite this past June in honor of Lois’ 93rd birthday.