Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Daughter Amelia Shares NSFW Photo of Her Parents

✖

Amelia Hamlin is telling on parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin after she caught the couple skinny-dipping together in the hot tub. The 20-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, and Mad Men actor, 69, shared a snap of her parents caught red-handed to her Instagram Story Saturday, jokingly writing on the photo, "I just caught my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if I’m traumatized or like if its [sic] cute."

In the photo, Rinna and Hamlin lean over the edge of the hot tub to look into the camera. You can't see their lack of clothing in the shot, but the couple did make sure to show off their stylish accessories, including a large-brimmed hat on Rinna and jewelry on Hamlin. The shot came just shortly after Rinna criticized her daughter's relationship with Scott Disick, 38, on last week's episode of RHOBH, asking, "Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f— is it Scott Disick?"

Amelia responded to her mom's criticism Thursday in the comment section of Paper Magazine's photoshoot of her, ironically dressed as her mother. After the caption mentioned the comments Rinna had made about her daughter and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the outlet added, We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here." Amelia responded alongside a heart and crying emoji, "ugh, love the support."

Rinna has long spoken out against Amelia's relationship with the older reality star, saying during a June episode of RHOBH that she was "a lot nervous" about it. "We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it," she said. "Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …' I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it."

Amelia first started dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex in November 2020 and have since traveled with his three children on family vacations. Rinna appears to have grown in her approval for her daughter's relationship over the months they've spent together, however, saying earlier this summer on Watch What Happens Live, "Listen, I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now. And I'm very thrilled that she is happy."